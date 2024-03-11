Mr Ibu – The Man Who Made Africa Laugh                                         

Nollywood veteran comic actor, John Okafor, died this past week, and Nigerians are mourning the loss of one of their favorite film stars. Rising to fame as the character “Mr. Ibu,” his mere presence was enough to send fans into fits of laughter. He will also be fondly remembered in northern Nigeria, as he was one of the few Nollywood actors to cross over into the film industry based in the northern city of Kano, known as Kannywood, which is generally looked down on by those from the south.

BBC