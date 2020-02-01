Mr Eazi Drops First Single and Video for 2020

Nigerian star Mr. Eazi’s music, like many of his peers, has always been deeply rooted in love and relationships, but more times than not, those songs deal with the exciting pursuit of love. In his newest track “Kpalanga,” the love story that Eazi details is one that hits close to home. The song and video are centered around the experiences of couples that include active service members and how challenging they can be. African music is having a global moment and so too is Mr Eazi, an international pioneer of the continent’s sounds since breaking into the mainstream with his 2015 hit “Skin Tight”. Eazi – AKA Oluwatosin Ajibade – was born in Nigeria, but relocated to Kumasi, Ghana, for university and has made his name with a distinctive, infectious style he calls “Banku” – a mix of Nigerian and Ghanaian pop, highlife and dancehall.

SOURCE: FADER