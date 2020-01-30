Mpumalanga Sisters Arrested After Planning Their Mother’s Rape, Murder

Two Mpumalanga sisters are facing a murder charge for allegedly killing their mother in a bid to get their hands on an insurance payout.

Wanter Dlamini was kidnapped, raped and strangled in Barberton three weeks ago.

It’s alleged that the woman’s two daughters planned her murder, staging it to look like an accident in order to receive an R80,000 insurance payout.

Police say investigations have revealed that the two sisters’ boyfriends allegedly raped Dlamini while her daughters held her down.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi said: “The girls held their mother down and dragged her to be raped. I’ve been in the police for 30 years, I have never heard of a horrific incident like this.”

EWN