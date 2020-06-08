Mpumalanga Records First Covid-19 Death, SA Death Toll Now At 998

Gauteng has 5,946 confirmed infections of which 47 patients succumbed to the virus. Picture: 123rf.

Share with your network!

Mpumalanga has recorded its first COVID-19 related death, bringing South Africa’s toll to at least 998.

The health ministry on Sunday night also confirmed there are more than 48,000 infections in the country with the Western Cape accounting for almost 66%.

Up until now, Mpumalanga was the only province that had no deaths linked to COVID-19.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of the outbreak; 45 more patients have died there, bringing the total in that province to 774.

Also in the Western Cape, 31,824 people have tested positive there.

Another province of great concern to health experts is the Eastern Cape, which now has 5,974 cases and 101 deaths.

Gauteng has 5,946 confirmed infections of which 47 patients succumbed to the virus.

KwaZulu-Natal, meanwhile, has recorded 61 coronavirus deaths so far, while a total of 3,108 of its people have tested positive.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 48 285, the total number of deaths is 998 and the recoveries to date are 24 364 pic.twitter.com/TkRfOMP2jM — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020

#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 07 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZNqSdq34YF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 7, 2020

EWN

Share with your network!