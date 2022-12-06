iAfrica

MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week

President Cyril Ramaphosa accompanied by his spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko checking the state of readiness around parliament ahead of his State of the Nartion Address in the National Assembly. [Photo: GCIS]
13 hours ago 1 min read

Members of parliament have agreed to postpone the debate on the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala saga to Tuesday next week.

MPs are scheduled to consider the report, which could set in motion impeachment proceedings against Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Special National Assembly Programme Committee met virtually to prepare for the national assembly sitting.

Members ruled that the vote should be in person.

On Monday, the Speaker of Parliament declined the African Transformation Movement’s request for a secret ballot on the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report.

