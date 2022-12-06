MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week

Members of parliament have agreed to postpone the debate on the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala saga to Tuesday next week.
MPs are scheduled to consider the report, which could set in motion impeachment proceedings against Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Special National Assembly Programme Committee met virtually to prepare for the national assembly sitting.
Members ruled that the vote should be in person.
On Monday, the Speaker of Parliament declined the African Transformation Movement’s request for a secret ballot on the Section 89 Independent Panel’s report.
