MPs Urged Not To Politicize Nomination Of Jennifer Ntlatseng As New IPID Head

Parliament has finally found a suitable candidate to be the next permanent head of Ipid.

The police watchdog has been without a head since Robert McBride’s contract ended in February last year.

The portfolio committee on Police on Wednesday resolved to confirm the nomination of Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the executive director if the Ipid.

The committee will now recommend to the National Assembly to support the nomination.

But not all members of the committee were in favour of the nomination.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield: “We now have the minister presenting a timeline of failure to nominate, a timeline of complete and utter failure and disregard for the law.”

But committee chairperson Tina Joemat Pettersson called on members not to politicise the nomination and to support it.

“We are convinced that this was a robust process and that we have ensured that we have appointed an individual who has the necessary qualifications for this position.”

The National Assembly will now have 30 working days to process and formally adopt the nomination.

EWN

