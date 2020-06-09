Tue. Jun 9th, 2020

MPs To Discuss New Legislation That Will Revoke Time Limit To Prosecute Serious Offences

Parliamentarians will on Tuesday discuss a new legislation that will revoke the 20-year time limit to prosecute rape, murder and other serious offences.

According to the Prescription in Civil and Criminal Matters (Sexual Offences) Amendment Bill, these crimes include rape, compelled rape, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and other serious crimes.

MPs will discuss the matter at the National Assembly’s second hybrid virtual sitting.

Last year, Cabinet approved the bill for submission to Parliament.

It will allow for the prosecution of people suspected of having committed sexual offences, irrespective of when the crime occurred.

This after the Constitutional Court afforded Parliament 24 months to enact remedial legislation before 14 June.

Cabinet at the time stated the proposed amendments would give the National Prosecution Authority wider discretion to prosecute sexual offences committed even 20 years earlier.

The new chapter or section lists the crimes that are excluded from the 20-year prescription. But the bill does not include other sexual offences.

EWN

