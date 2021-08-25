MPs Say Intelligence Was Lacking Leading Up To Unrest

Intelligence was lacking, ignored or non-existent and security forces were wholly under-capacitated.
That’s how opposition parties have characterised the situation that led to the recent violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
But during a Parliamentary debate, Police Minister Bheki Cele hit back, saying his forces were doing their job outside the media glare.
But while intelligence services did not participate in the debate to answer for themselves, the new Minister of Defence Thandi Modise made no excuses for the situation, apologising for lives lost and livelihoods destroyed.
Sixteen instigators are currently facing prosecution while 87 police officers are being investigated for possible complicity in the unrest or for assault in the execution of their duties.
More Stories
Concerns Over Potential Political Killings
Phaala Says Capacity Is Sufficient To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout
SA Reports 10 346 New Coronavirus Cases
Zuma’s Lawyers Demand Arms Deal Records
Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana Two Years After Her Murder
Leadership Transition Expected In The North West This Week
NICD Reports 7 632 New COVID-19 Cases
No Sign Of National GBV Femicide Council
Northern Cape Education Dept concerned about infections
Bonginkosi Khanyile’s Case Postponed
Ramaphosa Applauds Youth For Vaccination Rates
Fees Must Fall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Arrested