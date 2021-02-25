iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech

Minister Tito Mboweni delivers 2021 Budget Speech in Parliament. Photo Credit: GCIS

16 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Some opposition members have described Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s budget speech as uninspiring. 

United Democratic Movement’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says the speech failed to address pressing matters such as rising unemployment.

Kwankwa says the government favoured the corporate sector instead of reducing Value Added Tax.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance expressed disappointment at the fuel levy increase, stating that it will hit the poor the hardest. 

Geordin Hill-Lewis said that it was concerning that Mboweni did not mention what would happen to state-owned entities such as South African Airways.

Freedom Front Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald, said that the massive government debt remained a huge concern.

Mboweni delivered his 2021 budget speech on Wednesday in Parliament.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAA Flight Departs For Belgium

16 hours ago
1 min read

Sin Tax Hikes Are In The Interest Of Health – Mboweni

16 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 862 New COVID-19 Cases

16 hours ago
15 min read

Read: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Full Budget Speech

1 day ago
1 min read

Watch: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni Delivers 2021 Budget Speech

1 day ago
3 min read

Here’s How SA Will Tackle the Freezing and Transit of COVID-19 Vaccines

2 days ago
1 min read

Next Batch Of Vaccines Arrive On Saturday – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

Port Elizabeth And Two EC Airports Renamed

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom fraud case postponed to June

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 998 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Turning Prasa Around A ‘Mammoth Task’ – Ramatlakane

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Corruption Case Back In Court

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

What Would South Africans Do In Tito’s Shoes? Plus: the Budget Speech In a Nutshell

15 hours ago
2 min read

“Positive Budget” Welcome News For Homeowners and Consumers

15 hours ago
6 min read

African Stars Unite Youth to ‘Draw the Line’ Against Malaria and Take Back Their Futures

15 hours ago
1 min read

SAA Flight Departs For Belgium

16 hours ago