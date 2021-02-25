MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech

Some opposition members have described Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni’s budget speech as uninspiring.
United Democratic Movement’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says the speech failed to address pressing matters such as rising unemployment.
Kwankwa says the government favoured the corporate sector instead of reducing Value Added Tax.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance expressed disappointment at the fuel levy increase, stating that it will hit the poor the hardest.
Geordin Hill-Lewis said that it was concerning that Mboweni did not mention what would happen to state-owned entities such as South African Airways.
Freedom Front Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald, said that the massive government debt remained a huge concern.
Mboweni delivered his 2021 budget speech on Wednesday in Parliament.
