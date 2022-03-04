iAfrica

MPs Call For Mantashe To Resign

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe briefs media on energy-related matters following State of the Nation Address Debate Photo Credit: GCIS

Members of Parliament said that South Africans could not cope with the rising energy costs, with some calling for Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe to resign.

The National Assembly held two mini-plenaries to debate among others, the negative impact of rising tariffs for electricity and other forms of energy.

Eskom is increasing tariffs by 9.61%, with more steep fuel increases this week.

MPs from all parties were in agreement that the country’s rising energy costs were unsustainable and putting a strain on South Africans.

One such MP was Democratic Alliance (DA) Mineral Resources and Energy shadow minister Kevin Mileham, who said that the price of 95 octane petrol had increased by 44% since January last year.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Phiwaba Madokwe said that the cost of living had become unbearable.

But Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle said that Eskom operated in a regulatory environment and tariffs were determined by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

