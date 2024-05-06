Mpho Sebeng Dies in a Car Accident

Sebeng, 31, appeared in various local shows and films, but he was best renowned for his performance on ‘Ring of Lies’.

Friends, admirers, and colleagues of Mpho Sebeng have expressed their grief following the actor’s death.

Oupa Morake, a spokeswoman for the Sebeng family, confirmed that Sebeng died in a car accident over the weekend in Potchefstroom, North West.

“Your purpose will always be matched with your strengths. And it comes from somewhere; it’s not tangible, but whatever you’re good at, there’s always a bigger reason for you to do it.

This was Sebeng during an interview with The Hustlers Corner SA podcast in November.

Sebeng, 31, was best recognized for his work on Ring of Lies, although he also appeared in other local series and films.

He also acted in Winnie, a 2017 film about former First Lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

The Sebeng family expressed gratitude for “the immense outpouring of love and condolences” but asked for time to process the news.

Meanwhile, tributes to X have poured in, including from the South African government, which described him as a brilliant star.