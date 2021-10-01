Mpho Moerane Elected Johannesburg Mayor

Mpho Moerane has been elected the new Johannesburg mayor on Friday.
Moerane was elected unopposed.
Moerane was elected at a special council meeting following the death of Jolidee Matongo, two weeks ago.
Matongo, who took over after the death of his predecessor Geoff Makhubo, served for just over a month.
Moerane is a former MMC for environment and infrastructure services in the city and ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer.
More Stories
Eskom Pleads For Patience As Wet Weather Causes Outages
NICD Reports 1 678 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Bosasa Was A Criminal Enterprise – Agrizzi
Ramaphosa To Speak To Boris Johnson About Travel Ban
The ANC Is Serious About Fixing Mistakes – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 2 106 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SIU Report Finds Mkhize’s Actions ‘Unlawful’
Justice Minister Wants Zondo Commission’s Budget Capped
SA Looks Poised To Leave UK Red List
SA Reports 1 367 New COVID-19 Cases
UK Concerns Over Beta Variant ‘Invalid’ – expert
ANC Promises End To Corruption, Ramaphosa Admits Party Mistakes