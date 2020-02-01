Mozambique’s Old World Charm

Many things will grab the attention of a first-time visitor in Maputo, but the city’s architecture will undoubtedly rank high. Wide avenues, larger than life monuments, buildings that hark back to another time and place—to walk through downtown Maputo, “Baixa” is to encounter history and the stories that this stunning city hopes to share with the curious visitor. The two identical Samora Machel statues, one significantly larger than the other, are only a few streets apart. The first was built at independence and the second to commemorate the 25 years since his untimely death, when his presidential aircraft crashed near the Mozambique-South Africa border. The pose held by Machel, with one finger in the air, is one he could hold for hours as he spoke.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA