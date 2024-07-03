Mozambique’s National Park Restored Three Decades After Civil War Devastation

Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, once devastated by civil war, has been revitalized through efforts led by American philanthropist Greg Carr, who has committed over $100 million to its restoration since 2004. The park’s restoration involved reintroducing wildlife, including buffalo, wildebeest, jackals, and wild dogs, and rebuilding the park’s infrastructure to support the animals that live there. It also involves supporting local communities, through initiatives like the shade-grown coffee project on Mount Gorongosa that reforested the area and provided economic opportunities for nearly 900 farmers. In total, the project employs over 1,800 people, most of whom are Mozambicans, and supports education, healthcare, and agricultural projects in surrounding communities. Because of Carr’s efforts and his collaboration with the Mozambican government, the park has a new lease on life and a growing reputation as a tourist attraction site.



