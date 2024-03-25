Mozambique Tweaks its Tourism Act a Little Every Year

A self-drive 4×4 expedition from Bilene to Vilanculos to ferret out the best of old and new for a beach holiday. On the shores of Uembje Lagoon, separated from the sea by a narrow strip of coastal dunes the first blue water north of Maputo is Bilene, a very popular as a weekend getaway from the city. Traditionally, Vilanculos was a launch pad for visitors to the upmarket island lodges of the Bazaruto Archipelago, but these days the seafront town has plenty to offer landlubbers. The drive from Inharrime to Dunes de Dovela via Lake Dongane is an attraction in itself, low-range diff-lock stuff on deep sand tracks winding through coastal forest with overhanging boughs of green monkey orange and dune jackalberry.

