Mozambique Publishes its Proposed Model for a Sovereign Wealth Fund

The country is preparing to reap as much as $96bn — more than six times the size of its current GDP — from liquefied natural gas projects that companies including Total are building. The developments, which are the biggest private investments yet in Africa, could make Mozambique the continent’s second-biggest producer of the fuel. The central bank laid out plans for how the fund may function and which institutions it will report to. The proposal anticipates that the $96bn will accumulate over the lifetime of the projects. The fund will build up savings and contribute to fiscal stability when commodity prices fluctuate, according to the document published on the Bank of Mozambique’s website on Monday. Legislators would regulate the fund with the ministry of economy and finance managing it. The central bank will manage the fund’s operations and implement its investment policy.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Stories
A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans
Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa
Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand
A Lifeline For Many Zimbabweans Faces Shutdown
Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration
Africa’s Strategy as it Lobbies the G20
South African Cities Given the Light to Buy Electricity from Other Producers
Liberia Bemoans Plans to Hike Data Costs
Landmark Moment for the African Tech Ecosystem
Shona Songstress Lives Up to Her Name
A True Malagasy Refuge in the Heart of Africa
Namibia is Dehorning Most of its Endangered Black Rhinos in an Effort to Curb Poaching