Moyane To Cross-Examine Gordhan At State Capture Inquiry

Former SARS Commissioner, Tom Moyane will be the one asking questions at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Moyane will cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan.

But only for a limited time, according to Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

The commission will also hear testimony from former Sars employee and partner at Bain, Athol Williams.

