Moving Africa from an Expensive Destination to an Affordable Destination

There are only about 70 million travellers among Africa’s 1.3 billion people, while only 26 African cities are connected to international standards. African countries therefore need to improve connectivity by air and open up their skies to establish a domestic market, said Najib Balala, cabinet secretary for Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya. An African ministerial round-table with the theme of tackling challenges for future investments in Africa’s tourism industry was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during the three-day World Travel Market Africa. Ministers also spoke of the need for “going green” in the tourism sector. Botswana looks at sustainability as a key to facilitating the growth of the tourism sector, said Botswana Minister of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism Philda Kereng.

SOURCE: IOL

