iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Movie Actress Reclaims her African Name

6 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Actress Thandie Newton has said she is reverting to the original Zimbabwean spelling of her first name, Thandiwe. The actress has hitherto been known as Thandie, an anglicised version of her name with the “w” absent. All of Newton’s films will be credited with the name Thandiwe Newton in future. “That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” Newton told British Vogue. Newton was born in London to a white British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha. Her family settled in Penzance, Cornwall, when Newton was three years old. The actress, whose full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton, said her name was misspelled in the credits to her first film in 1991, Flirting, which co-starred Nicole Kidman and Noah Taylor. As a result, Thandie Newton became the widely-used spelling of her name and has stuck with the actress for three decades.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Solar Leasing Firm Powers Cold Storage Facility in Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
1 min read

Prison Break Highlights Nigeria’s Security Weakness

6 hours ago
1 min read

Initiatives Lost in the Pandemic

6 hours ago
1 min read

How has ECOWAS Fared with Emerging and Recurring Security Threats in the Region?

6 hours ago
1 min read

No Where to Go

6 hours ago
1 min read

Some Relief for the Residents of Palma

6 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Easier to be an Entrepreneur as a Woman in Ghana than in any Other Country

6 hours ago
1 min read

Popular Singer’s Impassioned Plea for Tigray

6 hours ago
1 min read

Getting Foreign Forces Out of Ethiopia

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s New Thrill Seeking Adventure

1 day ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Deep Blue Sea from Your Couch

1 day ago
1 min read

Spice Up your African Travels

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 hours ago
1 min read

Almost 100 Lives Lost On SA Roads Over Easter

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nehawu Set To Ditch ANC At The Polls

2 hours ago
1 min read

Reports Of National Shutdown Is ‘Rumour-Mongering’ – Mashatile

2 hours ago