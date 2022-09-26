iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Movie about African Warrior Queen a Hit at the Box Office

12 hours ago 1 min read

“The Woman King,” a historical action epic starring Viola Davis, ruled over domestic box office charts in its opening weekend. Bolstered by stellar reviews and positive word-of-mouth, the movie collected $19 million from 3,765 North American cinemas over the weekend, arriving at the higher end of expectations. Independent tracking services projected “The Woman King” would kick off with $15 million to $18 million, while Sony estimated a debut closer to $12 million.

SOURCE: VARIETY

