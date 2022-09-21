iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago 1 min read

Guided by film-makers Raj Patel and Zak Piper, Anita Chitaya and several other Malawians head to the US where they try to convince some farmers in Iowa, for instance, that the climate crisis will soon affect everyone. The Jackson family, who are Presbyterians like Anita, listen sympathetically but suspect all this fuss about the climate is just something people in suits in Washington are getting worked up about. They are organic farmers, who you would have thought would be inclined to listen to Anita’s message. Other folk that the Malawians meet in Oakland, Detroit and near Washington DC are more receptive, but it’s still an uphill struggle to get people to listen. The film ends on some uplifting notes of optimism, metaphorically and literally given the little ascendant tinkly triplets on the soundtrack.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo and IMF Reach Economic Deal

4 hours ago
1 min read

Rehabilitating a Derailed African Rail Project

4 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Tourism has Taken a Knock

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Agency Makes Biggest Seizure of Cocaine in the Country’s History

4 hours ago
1 min read

What Does The African Continental Free Trade Agreement Hold For Women?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Declares an Outbreak of Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Focus on Some of Africa’s Oldest Hotels

2 days ago
1 min read

The Gambia Works to Change its Reputation as a Sex Tourism Destination

2 days ago
1 min read

Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Movie about a Malawian Farmer and her Efforts to Change Minds in her Village and in the US

3 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Urban Regeneration

3 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Women Want a Seat at the Peace Table

4 hours ago

Share