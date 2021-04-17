Mourinho Dismisses Pogba Criticism Of Management Style

iAfrica

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has said he “couldn’t care less” about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s criticism of his management of players.

Frenchman Pogba said that his former Old Trafford manager Mourinho was known for ignoring players once he benched them, which was in stark contrast to current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who never casts players aside.

Mourinho was sacked by United in December 2018 after their worst start to a season for 28 years and replaced by Solskjaer, who was appointed as caretaker manager before he was given the job full-time after an upturn in results.

Mourinho’s final months at United were underlined by his breakdown in relationships with players including the club’s record signing Pogba, who he also stripped of the vice-captaincy.

“I would like to say that I couldn’t care less with what he says… Not interested at all,” Portuguese Mourinho told Sky Sports following Tottenham’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton on Friday.

Pogba’s comments followed United’s 3-1 league victory over Tottenham last weekend. Mourinho’s side, who are seventh in the table with 50 points from 32 matches, host Southampton on Wednesday.

