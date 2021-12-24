iAfrica

Motsoeneng Says Court Order Was Wrong

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC.

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng said that the Joburg High Court order directing him to pay back more than R11.5 million to the national broadcaster was wrong.

Motsoeneng missed the seven-day deadline he had been given to return the money which was paid to him by the public broadcaster as a so-called success fee.

The court declared the payment unlawful and invalid but Motsoeneng has questioned the ruling, including the amount he owes.

