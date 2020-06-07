Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Motshekga To Give Update On Schools Reopening

12 mins ago 1 min read

EWN

Share with your network!

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s expected to give an update on Sunday on the reopening of schools.

This comes a week after she decided, at the eleventh hour, to delay the resumption of the academic year – saying some schools were not adequately prepared.

Motshekga will be joined by MECs of education at the media briefing, which is expected to take place at 4 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, some provinces including the North West and the Western Cape said they were ready for the phased-in return of grade 7 and matrics on Monday, 8 June 2020.

Speaking at the provincial coronavirus command council briefing on Saturday, North West Premier Job Mokgoro said teachers in the province have put all the necessary measures in place to ensure the safe return of pupils.

The premier said they had been hard at work to ensure that they were ready for the arrival of pupils on Monday.

Mokgoro said they expected 65,000 grade 7s and 37,000 matriculants to return to class.

He said the necessary personal protective equipment was made available to schools.

“Stick to our promise to ensure that we avail PPEs to schools, and this includes infrared thermometers, cloths masks and face shields.”

To ensure social distancing requirements were adhered to, only 20 to 30 pupils would be allowed per class.

Mokgoro said while contractors are completing sanitation projects 72 schools in two districts, mobile toilets would also be rented.

EWN

SeanWhitehead

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

8 mins ago
1 min read

15 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Recorded In WC

15 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Lends His Solidarity With African Americans

17 hours ago
1 min read

Around 69 Gauteng Schools May Not Open Come Monday

17 hours ago
2 min read

SA Can’t Afford To Have Another Western Cape – Phaahla

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Worshippers Gather For First Sunday Under Level 3

6 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Commuters Faced With 172% Rise In Taxi Fares

8 mins ago
1 min read

Motshekga To Give Update On Schools Reopening

12 mins ago
1 min read

15 More COVID-19 Related Deaths Recorded In WC

15 mins ago