Motshekga Reveals There Are Over 31,000 Vacancies At Schools In SA

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said there were over 31,000 vacancies at the country’s schools.

She revealed this in a written parliamentary reply to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA Basic Education spokesperson, Baxolile Nodada, said that the vacancy rate showed the African National Congress’s (ANC) disregard for basic education and still wanted to force through the Basic Education Amendment Bill.



“These vacancies are also concentrated in our poorer, more rural provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape having the highest at 7,044 and 6,111, respectively. Provinces also cannot fill their vacancies, as their budgets have been slashed.”

Motshekga said that the filling of vacant posts was an ongoing process to ensure that there was no class without a teacher for all grades.