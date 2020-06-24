Motshekga: Officials Working Hard To Ensure All Schools Covid-19 Compliant

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Tuesday said that it was working with health officials to help pupils, educators, and parents battling a coronavirus cluster outbreak in the Eastern Cape.
A high school in Mount Frere had to close again after almost 200 pupils and staff tested positive for the virus.
The Eastern Cape Department of Health deployed a team of doctors and tracers to Makaula Senior Secondary School after 204 pupils and hostel assistants tested positive for COVID-19.
The building was closed for decontamination.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that cases being reported in schools showed that many people already had the virus but were unaware of it until they were screened.
Motshekga said that department officials were working hard to ensure that all schools were COVID-19 compliant before they could receive pupils.
The minister again stressed the importance of sticking to the basic requirements of wearing a mask, sanitising, washing hands, and physical distancing.
More Stories
Govt: Lockdown Regulations Challenge Must Be Tested In Higher Court
Q1 Unemployment Figures A Preview Of Looming Jobs Bloodbath: Economists
Ramaphosa Compares COVID-19 Pandemic To The Great Depression
Jacob Zuma’s Corruption Trial Postponed To September
Philippi Community Comes Out In Support Of Family Of Murdered Amahle Quku
Gordhan: Department Will Try Find Funds To Pay SA Express Employees