Motshekga Lauds Matric Class Of 2022

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the matric class of 2022 as trailblazers who pushed through despite various problems they faced over the past year.
Motshekga said despite the obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, pupils were able to adjust to the changes.
She said her department was anxious for the pupils as schools returned to the classroom post-COVID-19.
Motshekga, together with other education officials, hosted the 2022 matric results breakfast on Thursday, where the country’s top government school achievers are being celebrated.
This year was also marred by rolling power cuts, which were the worst the country had seen since load shedding was implemented.
Thousands of grade 12 students are eagerly awaiting the results of the 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations, which will be released later on Thursday.
Pupils will get their statement of results at their schools on Friday.
