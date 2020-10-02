Motshekga Concerned Over Pupils Not Returning

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed concern that some pupils won’t be returning to school for the last term.
Motshekga has urged parents to continue supporting their children and send them back to the classroom.
Teachers and pupils are back at public schools and are getting ready for the end of year exams.
The minister also says extra classes and additional support will be made available to pupils as they prepare for the exams.
Matric learners will write their final exams from 5 November to 15 December.
Motshekga says all provinces have reported that teachers are back in class.
She says health and safety measures remain in place at schools.
