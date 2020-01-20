Motshekga Calls For Thorough Investigation After 2 Pupils Die In Separate Drowning Incidents

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday called for a thorough investigation into the deaths of two pupils while under the care of their Gauteng schools to prevent a repeat of the tragedies in future.

The department sent its condolences to the families of Enoch Mpianzi and Keamogetswe “Keamo” Seboko who died in separate drowning incidents last week.

Mpianzi’s body was found in the Crocodile River in the North West after a rafting activity organised by Park Town Boys’ High School. Seboko drowned during a swimming lesson at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg on Wednesday.

While serious questions were not yet answered around both deaths, the department called on the public to avoid speculation.

“We also appeal for patience and urge members of the public to refrain from speculating, as we await the outcome of the investigations into the drowning of Enoch Mpianzi and Keamogetswe Seboko. Our prayers are with the families of the deceased learners,” Motshekga said through a statement.

The minister expressed her condolences to the families and school communities of the deceased learners.

“Minister Motshekga has today sent a team comprising officials from the School Safety unit at DBE [Department of Basic Education] to support and collaborate with the Gauteng Department of Education in the investigations being conducted. The team will also assist in ensuring that the affected families are supported in these difficult times,” the statement read.

