Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique

According to the 2021 Auditor-General’s report, of the 374, 14 are Diploma programs, and 80 are undergraduate programmes. Postgraduate programmes are 213 and 67 are PhD programmes. The report dated June 1, 2022, was addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin. The running of unaccredited courses is in contrast to Section 36 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023) which “provides that a person who runs or advertises a tertiary education program that is not accredited; commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than ten thousand penalty units and not more than twenty thousand penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 20 years, or to both.” Management has been asked to “liaise with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to take retrospective accreditations to cover all the non-accredited certificates issued to students.” Meanwhile, the Auditor-General’s report, noted that Management has responded to its recommendation.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

