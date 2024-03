Acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has granted the DA’s request to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of receiving around R4-million in bribes during her time as Defence Minister.

On Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula applied for an interdict at the High Court in Pretoria to block her arrest on corruption charges.

Judgment in the matter is expected next week.