Motifs and Ornamentations: Inspirations Behind the Colors of African Traditional Architecture                                       

When it comes to traditional African architecture, colour has often played a prominent role, and it hasn’t just been to make something pretty. The use of certain colours and design motifs is a form of storytelling and is linked to the identity of specific cultures. The Kassena tribe explored color through the architecture of wall decoration. They used their building envelope as a canvas for geometric shapes and symbols of local folklore. From homes to public buildings, mosques, and palaces, Hausa building forms burst with colorful motifs and decorations as a way to use their architecture to celebrate culture.

ARCH DAILY