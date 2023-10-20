Mothercity Liquor Celebrates Sustainability Efforts Of Exceptional Wine Brands

In an era marked by growing environmental awareness and a collective commitment to a sustainable future, wine and alcohol brands are stepping up their game. Leading the way in responsible production and sustainability efforts, these companies are transforming the way we enjoy our favourite tipple.

Says Tiana Pena, marketing and social media manager at Mothercity Liquor, “With a deep-rooted commitment to protecting the environment and fostering sustainability, wine brands across the globe are making great strides to reduce their carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and support communities.”

Consumers increasingly seek products that align with their values, and often sustainability efforts reflect the industry’s dedication to making a positive impact on the world so it’s imperative that brands prioritise this.

Here are some notable sustainability initiatives taking centre stage in vineyards:

Eco-friendly packaging: Many brands are reimagining their packaging materials to reduce waste and environmental impact. Expect to see more wines in recyclable, biodegradable, or even reusable containers.

Organic and biodynamic practices: A growing number of vineyards are embracing organic and biodynamic farming methods, reducing the use of harmful chemicals and embracing biodiversity.

Water and energy efficiency: Sustainable wineries are investing in innovative technologies to reduce water consumption and energy use during production.

Carbon neutrality: Some brands are making significant strides towards achieving carbon neutrality by offsetting their emissions through tree planting, renewable energy investments, and other initiatives.

Community engagement: Commitment to sustainability extends beyond production, with brands actively engaging with local communities to support social initiatives and provide economic benefits.

Waste reduction: Companies are implementing waste reduction strategies, from repurposing byproducts to recycling and composting.

Biodiversity conservation: Protecting the land and ecosystems surrounding their facilities is a priority for these brands, often working to preserve and restore natural habitats.

Fair labour Practices: Ethical labour practices are paramount, with brands promoting fair wages, safe working conditions, and opportunities for employees.

With this in mind, Mothercity Liquor is thrilled to spotlight and commend the sustainability efforts of some of its wine partners. “These distinguished wine brands have taken extraordinary steps towards creating a more environmentally responsible and socially conscious wine industry. And this is only the beginning of their journeys.”

Lubanzi Wines

B Corp Certified: Lubanzi Wines stands as a testament to ethical business practices by achieving B Corp certification, emphasising their commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Climate Neutral Certified: Recognised for their dedication to reducing their carbon footprint and minimising their impact on climate change.

Member of 1% for the Planet: Lubanzi Wines proudly donates 1% of their annual sales to the Pebbles Project, a non-profit organisation that supports children in South African wine-farming communities.

Waterkloof Wines

Organic and Biological Farming: Waterkloof is devoted to sustainable farming practices, opting for organic and biodynamic farming methods to preserve the integrity of their land.

Heritage Preservation: Nearly half of the Waterkloof farm is dedicated to conservation and heritage preservation, ensuring that nature thrives alongside their vineyards.

BWI Champion Status: Acknowledged as a BWI (Biodiversity and Wine Initiative) Champion, exemplifying their dedication to biodiversity conservation.

Bosman Family Wines

Fairtrade Certified: Bosman Family Wines leads the way in ethical wine production with their Fairtrade certification, ensuring fair treatment and pay for workers.

Ownership Transfer: In 2018, Bosman transferred 26% ownership of Bosman Adama to 260 permanent workers through their workers’ trust, promoting equitable ownership and shared success.

Adama Foundation: The Adama Foundation receives a percentage of proceeds from every bottle of Generation 8, Adama, and Fairtrade wine ranges sold, supporting community development.

Painted Wolf Wines

Conservation Advocacy: Painted Wolf Wines actively raises funds and promotes the conservation of the African Wild Dog, contributing to wildlife preservation.

Donations to Wildlife Organisations: For every bottle sold, Painted Wolf Wines donates to two prominent wildlife organisations: the Endangered Wildlife Trust and Tusk.

“Mothercity Liquor is proud to partner with these exceptional wine producers, showcasing their dedication to sustainability and the greater good. As consumers increasingly prioritise environmentally and socially responsible products, these wine brands offer an inspiring model for the industry,” says Pena.

