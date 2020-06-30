Tue. Jun 30th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Mother, Toddler Die In Danny Jordaan Informal Settlement Fire

7 mins ago 1 min read
Mother, Toddler Die In Danny Jordaan Informal Settlement Fire

Share with your network!

A mother and her three-year-old child died on Monday night in an informal dwelling fire in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape.

The blaze broke out in the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal. It is unknown how the fire started.

In a statement, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an inquest docket was opened.

“It is alleged that at about 10 pm, the neighbours of the Danny Jordaan informal settlement in Bloemendal, heard frantic screams for help.

“When they went outside, they saw the home on fire. The deceased are unknown at this stage and police have yet to trace their next of kin,” Naidu said.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Education Department: 775 Schools Affected By COVID-19

2 mins ago
1 min read

Courier Company Suspended Over Dumping Of COVID-19 Samples: Mkhize

12 mins ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase By R1.72 On 1 July

25 mins ago
1 min read

MPs To Debate The Scourge Of GBV

5 hours ago
2 min read

PSA Appeals To Motshekga To Close Schools As Covid-19 Infections Rise

5 hours ago
2 min read

Cele Warns Taxi Operators Against Breaking Lockdown Regulations

5 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Department: 775 Schools Affected By COVID-19

2 mins ago
1 min read

Mother, Toddler Die In Danny Jordaan Informal Settlement Fire

7 mins ago
1 min read

Courier Company Suspended Over Dumping Of COVID-19 Samples: Mkhize

12 mins ago
1 min read

GDP Sees 2% Decline In 1st Quarter, Before COVID-19 Lockdown

20 mins ago