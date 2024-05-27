Most Voting Stations in EC’s OR Tambo Region Couldn’t Open Due to Taxi Violence

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said that, despite a promising start to special voting on Monday, some voting sites across the country experienced problems.

More than 100 polling places were unable to open their doors on Monday.

During a media meeting on Monday, IEC officials confirmed the number.

Taxis blocked several highways, including the N2 and the R61 near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, on Monday due to disturbance in the area.

Masego Sheburi, IEC deputy chief electoral officer, stated that the failure to establish these stations was not due to the IEC’s ineptness.

“The majority of stations are in the OR Tambo region, owing to the ongoing taxi strike in that area.”

Sheburi stated that a risk assessment would be conducted to decide the next steps.

“The NatJoints are dealing with the situation, but on our end, we will do everything humanly necessary to offer a right to those folks without jeopardizing our own employees. We will continue to work with the NatJoints to determine if conditions allow stations to open tomorrow.

More than 1.6 million people have registered for special voting on Monday and Tuesday.