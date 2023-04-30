Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer 

Once they start seeing the sights, and meeting the people, they realize that there is way more to do than they had believed possible. Don’t make the same mistake – give yourself a long leash. For administrative ease, the country’s 36 states are grouped into six geopolitical zones. If you intend to stay in more than one state, plan your travels along the same lines; pick an anchor city, and take things one state or zone at a time. In the South-South, for example, the scenic and slow-paced city of Uyo can be your base to explore the Niger Delta states. In the North East, Bauchi is a perfect base to explore the rocky landscapes of Plateau, Adamawa, Borno and Taraba states.
