Most Valuable Player

South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu continues to conquer new heights, most recently with the launch of a new collection for Adidas, which affords a refreshingly colorful take on activewear. A reflection on joy, his designs and color selections are surprising and upbeat, and they represent yet another innovation from this spectacular talent. Magugu has stated that the collection is really a celebration of all the positive influences and joy in his life, including the influences of his mother, aunt, and grandmother. Made with a series of recycled materials, each of the collection’s gender-neutral and womenswear pieces feature bright colours like orange, yellow, pink and lilac. Magugu himself describes the twofold collection as “a bold performance and lifestyle collection developed by Adidas and myself, inspired by the often overlooked beauty in our everyday lives.”

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

