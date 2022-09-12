Most Valuable Player

South African fashion designer Thebe Magugu continues to conquer new heights, most recently with the launch of a new collection for Adidas, which affords a refreshingly colorful take on activewear. A reflection on joy, his designs and color selections are surprising and upbeat, and they represent yet another innovation from this spectacular talent. Magugu has stated that the collection is really a celebration of all the positive influences and joy in his life, including the influences of his mother, aunt, and grandmother. Made with a series of recycled materials, each of the collection’s gender-neutral and womenswear pieces feature bright colours like orange, yellow, pink and lilac. Magugu himself describes the twofold collection as “a bold performance and lifestyle collection developed by Adidas and myself, inspired by the often overlooked beauty in our everyday lives.”
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
More Stories
Thandiwe Muriu’s Photography is a Love Letter to Kenya
Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth
WTO’s Ngozi Calls for Free Trade in Africa
Dozens of Games Studios have Sprung up in Africa in the Past Decade
Zambia’s IMF Deal Gives Lessons to Others Who Could Default
Tanzania’s Ambitions to Rise from the Ashes
South African Pay TV Company Faces Pressure in Nigeria to Change its Subscription Model
The Most Expensive African Cities to Rent Property
Bridging Gap of Disproportionate Funding for Expat Startups over Local, Black-led Firms
Nigeria Lost its Crown as Africa’s Largest Crude Producer
Bold Actions are Needed to Transform the Way Africa Produces and Consumes Food
Ugandan Boxer on Leaving a Legacy