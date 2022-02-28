Most Syndicates Not Run By South Africans – Modise

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, says they know that most syndicates behind major crimes in the country are not being run by South Africans.

The Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security cluster on Sunday responded to questions about its effectiveness – after scathing criticism following the report into the July riots.

“The truth of the matter is that most of the syndicates are not run by South Africans, and we are too ashamed to say that,” she said.

“What is happening in Orkney and Potchefstroom we need to give a closer look at because it is syndicates who sometimes deal with matters which take away even the water supply which is supposed to be routed to people, and then we blame the municipalities.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended the right of civic organisations like Operation Dudula to enforce citizen arrests.

