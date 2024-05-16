Most Parties In Parliament Vote In Favour Of BELA Bill

A majority of parties in the National Assembly have voted in favor of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

The contentious legislation will now go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his assent into law.

On Thursday, a few amendments made by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) were adopted before voting on the Bill.

After debating the NCOP’s amendments, members of Parliament (MPs) voted overwhelmingly in favor of the BELA Bill, despite objections about overregulating and centralizing basic education.

House chairperson Grace Boroto announced the results: “The votes are as follows: no 78 and yes 223, which means the bill is passed.”

Before the vote, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Bax Nodada accused the African National Congress (ANC) of bulldozing the bill.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], the ANC sacrificed the futures of countless generations for cheap electioneering by bulldozing the BELA Bill through Parliament,” said Nodada.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Ringo Madlingozi expressed his party’s support for the legislation and its criminalization of anyone who prevents a learner from attending school. The Inkatha Freedom Party also voted in favor of the bill.