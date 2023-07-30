Most Open African Countries in 2023

The notion of open borders and visa-free entrance has grown in relevance in a world that is looking to be globalized. However, a few countries throughout the world have made significant advances in creating an open and welcoming atmosphere. These countries make it easy to visit their country and make visitors feel welcome. The Henley Passport Index, developed by Henley and Partners, a global leader in residence and citizenship by investment, examines the relationship between a nation’s openness to foreigners, the number of countries it permits to enter without a visa, and its own citizens’ freedom to travel.

