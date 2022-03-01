iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Moscow Marks Three Decades of Friendship with Pretoria Putting South Africa in an Awkward Position

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Russia has reminded South Africa about its role in the fight against apartheid, support of uMkhonto we Sizwe, and BRICS partnership in celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Russia’s foreign ministry, on Monday, issued a statement – in Russian – chronicling the “time-tested friendly relations” with South Africa. The statement made no mention of the current crisis in Ukraine or of South Africa’s unclear position on the Russian invasion. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor recently called on Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukraine. President Cyril Ramaphosa, supported by the ANC, has called for mediation – not a withdrawal – creating tension among the political leadership and uncertainty surrounding South Africa’s official stance on the conflict. Within the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian foreign ministry added that it “was the first to come to the aid of the South African people” following the discovery of the Omicron variant in late November 2021.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa 

2 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders Condemn Discrimination at Ukraine Border

4 mins ago
1 min read

Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Popular Destinations in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles has Some of the Most Amazing Nature Walks and Trails

2 days ago
1 min read

The Best Time to Visit the Gambia is Now

2 days ago
1 min read

A Scholarship To Empower Next Generation of African Storytellers

2 days ago
1 min read

Nandipha Mntambo: Transcending Instinct

2 days ago
1 min read

Common Threads – Contemporary African Fashion

2 days ago
1 min read

Paying Homage to the Matriarchy      

2 days ago
1 min read

Pick Your Own Roses at Cape Town’s Chart Farm 

2 days ago
1 min read

With ‘Vagabonds!’, Eloghosa Osunde Has Created the Work of Her Dreams

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Moscow Marks Three Decades of Friendship with Pretoria Putting South Africa in an Awkward Position

10 seconds ago
1 min read

Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa 

2 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders Condemn Discrimination at Ukraine Border

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer