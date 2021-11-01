Morocco’s Street Food Scene is Flourishing

Morocco is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. Harira, known as the national soup of Morocco, is one of the traditional meals you must try. The tomato-based soup is made with chickpeas and lentils. There’s also the merguez, a grilled red, spicy mutton or beef-based sausage and sardines served with parsley and paprika. Morocco is the largest canned sardine exporter. For those with a sweet tooth, try their chebakia. The pastry dough, created to look like a rose, is deep fried and poured with a syrup of honey and rosewater, finished with sesame seeds. Be sure to explore the streets of Fez, known as Morocco’s culinary capital.

SOURCE: IOL

