Morocco’s Street Food Scene is Flourishing

Morocco is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. Harira, known as the national soup of Morocco, is one of the traditional meals you must try. The tomato-based soup is made with chickpeas and lentils. There’s also the merguez, a grilled red, spicy mutton or beef-based sausage and sardines served with parsley and paprika. Morocco is the largest canned sardine exporter. For those with a sweet tooth, try their chebakia. The pastry dough, created to look like a rose, is deep fried and poured with a syrup of honey and rosewater, finished with sesame seeds. Be sure to explore the streets of Fez, known as Morocco’s culinary capital.
SOURCE: IOL
More Stories
If You haven’t Been to Lesotho, Here’s a Travel Brochure Summary
Is Fonio Better Than Quinoa? Here’s Why It’s Time to Try This West African Grain
This Magazine Dedicated to Cities in Africa, Should Be on Every Traveler’s Radar
Amadou & Mariam Forever
Naba Abalova’s Zenhlanhla Myani on Retelling the Narrative of Township Youth
Lupin Star Omar Sy to Shoot $14 Million WWI Movie in Senegal
Nigerian Hitmaker Olamide is Quietly Building a Music Empire
Turning Grapes into a Thriving Business
A Leading Catalyst to Africa’s Emergence as a Key Global Investment Origin and Destination
Landmark Move for Women in Benin
A Plea to Halt Sanctions Against Zimbabwe
Welcoming Back the Benin Bronzes and Statues