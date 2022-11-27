Morocco Subs Strike Late To Earn Shock Win Over Belgium

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored from an audaciously tight angle and fellow substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time as Morocco pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium in World Cup Group F on Sunday (Nov 27).
Sabiri’s free-kick from near the corner flag caught out Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post as it curled in for a 73rd-minute opening goal.
Aboukhlal’s goal came on the counter-attack, set up by Hakim Ziyech as Belgium were caught pressing forward for the equaliser.
The North Africans also had the ball in the net with the last kick of the first half as Ziyech’s free-kick eluded everyone in the penalty area and caught Courtois unsighted, but a VAR check found skipper Romain Saiss had been just offside.
Morocco moved on to four points from two games with Belgium, second in the world rankings, on three. Canada and Croatia were meeting later in Sunday’s other Group F match.
More Stories
Costa Rica Rebound From Drubbing To Stun Japan
Bournemouth Appoint Caretaker O’Neil As Head Coach
Messi Dances Night Away After Keeping World Cup Storyline Alive
Bok Coach Nienaber Revels In Forward Dominance Following England Win
France’s Macron Says Qatar Must Move Towards “Tangible Changes”
Berhalter Rewarded For Faith In Youth But Win Eludes Vibrant U.S.
Messi Keeps World Cup Dream Alive With Magic Strike Against Mexico
Willemse Stars As Springboks Beat Stuttering England
Canada Fired Up For ‘Hell Of A Game’ Against Croatia – Herdman
Mbappe Fires France Into Last 16 After Win Over Denmark
Tennis Nadal Says ‘A Part Of his life left’ when Federer retired
Smith Takes Three-Shot Lead Into Final Round At Australian PGA Championship