Morocco Scales Up Covid-19 Vaccinations by Going Digital

10 mins ago 1 min read

At a vaccination centre in Errhma near Casablanca, people only have to scan a QR code using their mobile phone or tablet to get vaccinated. Dubbed the smart Vaccinodrome by local media, the site aims to inoculate between 3,000-4,000 people a day. “It is a project to accelerate the pace of vaccinations, especially after the expansion to recipients over 20 years old, said Mohamed Jalal Benchekroune, a delegate of the ministry of health in the Nouacer province. People can track their vaccination process, from registration to receipt of their second dose, by using a QR code. The centre employs intelligent sensors to monitor vaccine cold chains, general supervision, and management, and to analyze medical, environmental, and logistical data. Morocco has administered the most vaccine doses of any country in Africa. In mid-June, the kingdom partially reopened its tourism industry.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

