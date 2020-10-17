Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

A relaxed private beach in Souss Valley with showers, toilets and a kids’ play area. Seclusion from the main beach means a more serene visit for those seeking a little more privacy. Essaouira’s wide, sandy beach is great for walking and kitesurfing, but sunbathing and swimming can be difficult when the winds are strong. For swimming, stick to the town stretch, as Plage Safi to the north has dangerous currents. Beach soccer is a popular weekend activity and camel owners ply the sands to the south. If you want to take a walk, head south across the Ksob River (impassable at high tide) to see the ruins of the Borj El Berod, an old fortress and pavilion that’s partially covered in sand. From here you can walk inland to the village of Diabat or continue along the sands to the dunes of Cap Sim.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
