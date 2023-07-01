Morocco Managed to Meet its Development Needs in 2022 without Derailing its Sustainability Agenda

Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, Morocco had a roadmap in place for energy security, including fast-tracking sustainable access to the international Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market, decarbonising industry and addressing the intermittency of renewables. On October 31, 2021, a 10 billion cubic metre natural gas pipeline between Africa and Europe shut down, cutting Morocco off. Morocco could have gone down the irreversible path of retooling the energy system to fill the gap with cheap and dirty fuels. Instead, on November 1st 2021, it joined the world at COP-26 in Glasgow in resolutions to move beyond coal. Against the backdrop of uncertainty, Morocco too decoupled supply from infrastructure. It increased the system’s security, sustainability and flexibility by enabling more renewables, pushing for more efficiency and increasing the integration with global markets – the three pillars of its energy strategy.

