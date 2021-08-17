iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Morocco Latest Country to be Engulfed in Flames

4 hours ago 1 min read

Firefighters in northern Morocco are battling to put out two forest blazes, a forestries official said Sunday as the North African kingdom swelters in a heatwave. Firefighting planes were being used to tackle the conflagrations which had already destroyed some 200 hectares (500 acres) of forest. Several parts of the North African kingdom have seen temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit), according to weather authorities. Morocco joins several other Mediterranean countries that have seen forest fires in recent weeks, including neighbouring Algeria where at least 90 people were killed in wildfires last week.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Most Anticipated Nollywood Films of All Time

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Situation In Somalia Could Turn To Chaos If Unchecked

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ivory Coast Set to Roll Out Vaccinations against Ebola

4 hours ago
1 min read

Zambians Praised for Coming out in their Numbers to Change the Status Quo

4 hours ago
1 min read

Mauritius is Looking Forward to the Reopening of its Borders on 1 October

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Oldest National Park is in The Democratic Republic of Congo

2 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town International Airport Wins Award for Best Airport Staff in Africa for 2021

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Helping Africa’s SMMEs Access Loans Needed to Grow

4 hours ago
1 min read

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Some Good News for Cairo’s Banking Sector

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Pulls Out All the Stops for Survivors of Black Wall Street

4 hours ago