Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity

One day you could be scaling Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak, the next you could be meeting designers in Marrakesh, riding the Atlantic rollers in Essaouira, strolling through the twisting blue alleyways of Chefchaouen, or savoring street food in the medieval medina of Fez. Morocco’s rich musical culture boasts influences from Amazigh to Andalusian, Arabian to sub-Saharan and it’s fast becoming a top spot for music festivals showcasing eclectic rhythms.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
