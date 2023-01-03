iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Morocco Imposes a Ban on People Arriving from China

3 hours ago 1 min read

The country’s foreign ministry announced that from Jan 3, all travellers whatever their nationality, would not be allowed into the country to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections. Several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Thousands of tourists visit Morocco from China every year, usually travelling on flights that come via the Gulf. In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Pelé Drew the Love and Affinity of Africans across the Continent

3 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda Police Arrest Event Organisers After Deadly Mall Crush

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ouagadougou Out of AGOA

3 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Unveils Returned Looted Relic

3 hours ago
1 min read

How a Film Brought Behavioural Change in Lamu

3 hours ago
1 min read

Security Experts Call on the EU to Push for a more Local approach in Mali

3 hours ago
1 min read

Dos Santos Says Judiciary is being “Used to Fulfil a Political Agenda”

3 hours ago
1 min read

Mandela’s Role in the Lockerbie Mediation Questioned in UK Documents’ Reveal 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerians Start the Year 2023 with a Colourful Carnival

3 hours ago
1 min read

High Court Rules that the UK’s Controversial Plan to Send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda is Legal

2 weeks ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Ramaphosa Endorsed for Second Term

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Accra Starts Tightening its Belt after IMF Deal

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

China Rejects COVID Testing Requirements For Chinese Travelers

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

5 mins ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

7 mins ago

Share