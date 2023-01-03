Morocco Imposes a Ban on People Arriving from China

The country’s foreign ministry announced that from Jan 3, all travellers whatever their nationality, would not be allowed into the country to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections. Several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Thousands of tourists visit Morocco from China every year, usually travelling on flights that come via the Gulf. In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.

SOURCE: REUTERS

Share with your network!