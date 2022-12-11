Morocco, France Fans Clash With Police In Paris After World Cup Win

French police fired tear gas on the Champs Elysees in Paris as fans were celebrating victories by France and Morocco in the World Cup, sending them to the tournament’s semi-finals.
Thousands of supporters had filled the famous Parisian avenue soon after the match between Morocco and Portugal, chanting, waving flags and honking their horns amid large police deployment. More joined them after France’s win against England.
Reuters TV footage showed people smashing shop ventures and fights with police. Some fires could also be seen on avenue de Friedland close to the Champs Elysees.
More Stories
Macron To Travel To Qatar For World Cup Semis Against Morocco
As Mbappe Takes Back Seat, Old Guard Drives France on
Heart And Guts’ Earned France Semi-Final Spot – Deschamps
Kane Will Come Back Stronger After Penalty Miss – England
Man Utd Looking To Signing New Forward – Ten Hag
Southgate Will Not Let Emotions Decide His England Future After World Cup Elimination
Moroccan Ecstasy At World Cup Win Shared By Africa And Arab World
Giroud Header Sends France Past England Into Semi-Finals
Morocco Write World Cup History As They Reach Semi-Finals
India’s Kishan Smashes Quickest ODI Double Hundred In Consolation Win
What Next For Stadium 974, The World Cup’s First ‘Fully-Demountable’ Arena?
Timid End To Van Gaal’s Turbulent Career As Koeman Waits In The Wings